Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers and storms will remain possible across the CSRA this afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will be falling into the 60s and 50s once a backdoor cold front moves through later today. Northeast winds will be getting breezy behind the front and stay elevated through the weekend. A lake wind advisory is in effect through Sunday afternoon.

We will notice much cooler temperatures Saturday with wind chills in the 40s all day long. Rain chances are high early Saturday and should stay elevated through the entire day. Sustained winds out of the northeast 10-15 mph and gusts over 20 mph look likely during the day Saturday. There is a marginal flood risk during the day for flood prone areas. Rain totals look to be between 2-3″ for the central and northern CSRA, 1-2″ for the southern CSRA.

Sunday looks dry - but chilly. Temperatures will stay below average Sunday and winds will be gusty. Wind chills early Sunday will be in the upper 30s. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible.

We finally warm up and stay dry early next week. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s Monday, 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, and then more rain looks likely by Thursday and Friday next week. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Saturday will be a washout - but luckily drier Sunday (WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.