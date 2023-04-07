Submit Photos/Videos
CSRA Heart Walk receives $39 thousand to fund life-saving research

By Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Mission Completion employees announced on Wednesday they raised more than $39,000 for the 2023 SRMC Heart Walk Campaign, exceeding the company goal of $33,000.

On March 25, approximately 70 walkers on 12 teams came together to represent SRMC, the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, in the 2023 CSRA Heart Walk at SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C.

The Heart Walk is an annual fundraiser that supports the American Heart Association.

According to SRMC Environment, Safety, Health, and Quality Director Joel Cantrell, the Heart Walk is a great way for employees to emphasize both heart health and community giving.

“This year’s campaign not only exceeded all expectations, but it also exceeded our fundraising goal. Supporting the Heart Walk is important because it raises money to fund groundbreaking research that literally keeps hearts beating and helps people have longer, healthier lives,” Cantrell says.

