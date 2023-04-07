Central EMS offers paid training courses to fill positions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Central EMS has settled in, but they are still looking to fill dozens of positions.

For the next two months, they are hosting training academies for anyone looking to work with them.

From EMS to dispatch, they are offering to pay for the training.

They have already had four orientations with about 70 new students.

The academies are being held at Piedmont Augusta.

“We are going to be starting an EMT academy here in May. It’s going to be a two-month course and it is going to be paid training. So, you’re going to come sit in class from about 9 to 5, roughly, and learn how to become an EMT and learn how to help save your fellow citizens here,” said Jonathan Walker, Central EMS Director of Training.

If you would like to apply, visit centralems.com.

