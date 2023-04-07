Submit Photos/Videos
Businesses can expect anyone to walk in during golf week

When the golf world comes to Augusta, businesses can expect anyone to walk through their doors.
By Nick Viland
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Normally, local businesses throughout Augusta have regular customers who will stop in.

For the first week in April, you never know who will walk through the door.

“It was exciting because I didn’t really know Jason Day at first, but then when they told me who he was, we were excited about Tony. We knew because I follow him. But it was really cool. You never know who’s gonna come to the door,” said Thomas Kamae, Hawaiian Style BBQ owner.

For Kamae, he’s served Tony Finau’s family in the past, but never Tony.

“It was really exciting because of the first two years he came, his cousin came by and had grabbed the food, and then his dad came by, and then I went out there to go check something, and he was standing by the register, and I was like, what?! Can I get a picture? It was cool,” he said.

An interaction he’ll never forget.

“He was like real down to earth. He was real cool. He had got his plate. He said thank you for everything. I was nervous. I forgot to ask for his autograph it was cool,” said Kamae.

And means more for those businesses that can sometimes go unnoticed like Raes Coastal Cafe where Brad Faxon stops by when he’s in town.

“Us being off the beaten path. It means a lot more than all the big flashy restaurants on Washington Road,” said Shadrick Clay, owner of Raes Coastal Café.

All of these places are expecting and seeing large crowds, and as they head into the weekend. They are ready just in case a player needs a bite to eat off the course.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

