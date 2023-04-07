Augusta Tech’s hospitality program to put students in the industry

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After patrons get their tournament badges, the next step is booking travel and somewhere to stay.

Hospitality is at the forefront this time of year, and a growing field of jobs comes with it. Here’s how Augusta Tech is working to put students in a prime position to capitalize.

Success is Augusta Tech’s forecast for the future of its students. Especially when it comes to the hospitality industry and the program their building to put new workers in the industry.

“I think students can look for a very relevant curriculum, a very relevant program that will give them not only a theoretical approach but also a hands-on approach to learning,” said Augusta Tech President Dr. Jermaine Whirl.

Augusta Tech says they’re no stranger to working with Augusta National. With so many hospitality houses on Magnolia Lane and Azalea Drive, restaurants, and hotels nearby, the hospitality program will give students a world of opportunities to work with Augusta National.

“To be able to provide students and constituents in this area an opportunity to work there in one of the world’s best places to work, um, you, you can’t replicate that experience anywhere else,” he said.

Rolling out by spring of 2025, the program will be two years long, offering students the chance to work with hospitality groups and restaurants in Augusta and surrounding areas.

“It’s a broader array everywhere from, you know, not only on the Georgia side, but the North Augusta, Aiken side, all the way up to McDuffie county, down to Burke County, Lincoln County,” said Whirl.

With their long-standing relationship with Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta Tech says he’s looking forward to growing together.

“We’re gonna be right along with them to ensure that we provide those pathways into those opportunities,” said Whirl.

While the program is set to roll out in 2025, it could come even sooner. Whirl says right now, they’re focused on building the quality of the curriculum.

