Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Augusta Tech’s hospitality program to put students in the industry

Success is Augusta Tech’s forecast for the future of its students.
Success is Augusta Tech’s forecast for the future of its students.(WRDW)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After patrons get their tournament badges, the next step is booking travel and somewhere to stay.

Hospitality is at the forefront this time of year, and a growing field of jobs comes with it. Here’s how Augusta Tech is working to put students in a prime position to capitalize.

Success is Augusta Tech’s forecast for the future of its students. Especially when it comes to the hospitality industry and the program their building to put new workers in the industry.

“I think students can look for a very relevant curriculum, a very relevant program that will give them not only a theoretical approach but also a hands-on approach to learning,” said Augusta Tech President Dr. Jermaine Whirl.

MORE | Golf week brings business, memories to local golf stores

Augusta Tech says they’re no stranger to working with Augusta National. With so many hospitality houses on Magnolia Lane and Azalea Drive, restaurants, and hotels nearby, the hospitality program will give students a world of opportunities to work with Augusta National.

“To be able to provide students and constituents in this area an opportunity to work there in one of the world’s best places to work, um, you, you can’t replicate that experience anywhere else,” he said.

Rolling out by spring of 2025, the program will be two years long, offering students the chance to work with hospitality groups and restaurants in Augusta and surrounding areas.

MORE | As golf week wraps up, here’s what TSA recommends to flyers

“It’s a broader array everywhere from, you know, not only on the Georgia side, but the North Augusta, Aiken side, all the way up to McDuffie county, down to Burke County, Lincoln County,” said Whirl.

With their long-standing relationship with Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta Tech says he’s looking forward to growing together.

“We’re gonna be right along with them to ensure that we provide those pathways into those opportunities,” said Whirl.

While the program is set to roll out in 2025, it could come even sooner. Whirl says right now, they’re focused on building the quality of the curriculum.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on the 3400 Block of South Kensington...
24-year-old man slain in shooting on South Kensington Drive
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
15-year-old killed in Augusta shooting on Old McDuffie Road
Masters flag
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Thursday, April 6, 2023
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver dies after car crash on Dixie Clay Road in Aiken County
Tevin Lloyd, 23, is wanted in reference to a murder that occurred on the 3400 block of...
23-year-old man arrested after Augusta fatal shooting

Latest News

Zach and Kassy Eason
At the Masters Tournament, a picture can still say a thousand words
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler of the United States on the No. 2 green during the second...
Does Scheffler have what it takes to win back-to-back Masters?
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the second round of...
McIlroy grand slam on hold; he looks likely to miss Masters cut
Masters flag
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Friday, April 7, 2023