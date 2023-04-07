Augusta shootings kill 2 people within hours, including a 15-year-old

Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge's toll surpasses 80 Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 80

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two families are grieving the loss of their teens. Two separate shootings, adding to a third that happened on March 28.

Within 10 days, three people are dead from shootings in Augusta. Buddy Brown, 13, was killed at the Richmond Summit Apartments on Broad Street.

Thursday, 15-year-old Zaire Person and 24-year-old Marquez Bokknight were killed just over two miles apart. We’ve sent emails and called to see if the two shootings are connected. We also asked if there is any danger to the public. We haven’t received a response.

The department that would normally respond is closed for Good Friday. But here’s what we do know. Deputies responded to South Kensington Drive just after 3:30 Thursday. That’s where Bokknight was killed. Tevin Lloyd, 23, is in jail in connection to his death.

Then just before 9 p.m. Thursday, deputies rushed out to Old Mcduffie Road, where they found Person with at least two gunshot wounds.

Increasing homicides and aggravated assaults with a gun are trends Richmond County deputies are beginning to see more often.

Within the first three months of 2023, nine people have been killed in Richmond County. That’s on track to be higher than 2022′s total of 35.

The number of shootings has increased every year since 2015. On average, for the past five years, there have been 230 shootings by the end of this year. We are expected to have 304 shootings.

