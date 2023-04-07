Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Augusta shootings kill 2 people within hours, including a 15-year-old

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Hallie Turner
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge's toll surpasses 80
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 80

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two families are grieving the loss of their teens. Two separate shootings, adding to a third that happened on March 28.

Within 10 days, three people are dead from shootings in Augusta. Buddy Brown, 13, was killed at the Richmond Summit Apartments on Broad Street.

Thursday, 15-year-old Zaire Person and 24-year-old Marquez Bokknight were killed just over two miles apart. We’ve sent emails and called to see if the two shootings are connected. We also asked if there is any danger to the public. We haven’t received a response.

MORE CRIME FROM NEWS 12:

The department that would normally respond is closed for Good Friday. But here’s what we do know. Deputies responded to South Kensington Drive just after 3:30 Thursday. That’s where Bokknight was killed. Tevin Lloyd, 23, is in jail in connection to his death.

Then just before 9 p.m. Thursday, deputies rushed out to Old Mcduffie Road, where they found Person with at least two gunshot wounds.

Increasing homicides and aggravated assaults with a gun are trends Richmond County deputies are beginning to see more often.

Within the first three months of 2023, nine people have been killed in Richmond County. That’s on track to be higher than 2022′s total of 35.

The number of shootings has increased every year since 2015. On average, for the past five years, there have been 230 shootings by the end of this year. We are expected to have 304 shootings.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on the 3400 Block of South Kensington...
24-year-old man slain in shooting on South Kensington Drive
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
15-year-old killed in Augusta shooting on Old McDuffie Road
Masters flag
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Thursday, April 6, 2023
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver dies after car crash on Dixie Clay Road in Aiken County
Tevin Lloyd, 23, is wanted in reference to a murder that occurred on the 3400 block of...
23-year-old man arrested after Augusta fatal shooting

Latest News

Tree
Patrons tell what they know about tumbled trees
Trees tumble as weather worsens at Masters
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Friday, April 7, 2023
Golf fans from all over the world are in town this week, and it’s good news for stores like...
Golf week brings business, memories to local golf stores
Golf week brings business, memories to local golf stores
Golf week brings business, memories to local golf stores