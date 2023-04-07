15-year-old dead in Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County coroner says one teenager has died following a shooting Thursday night in Augusta.

The coroner says 15-year-old Zaire Person was shot at least one time on the 3400 block of Old Mcduffie Road.

Authorities say Person was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead just at 9:40 p.m.

An autopsy for Person has been scheduled.

