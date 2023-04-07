Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Driver dies after car crash on Dixie Clay Road in Aiken County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a single-vehicle car crash on Dixie Clay Road early Friday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet van was traveling west on Dixie Clay Road.

The crash occurred at 12:13 a.m.

The driver of the van ran off the road to the left, struck and tree, then overturned. The driver suffered fatal injuries.

The identification of the victim has not been released at this time.

The Coroner’s Office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation.

A toxicology analysis is pending

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on the 3400 Block of South Kensington...
24-year-old man slain in shooting on South Kensington Drive
Masters flag
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Thursday, April 6, 2023
Crews late Wednesday night battled a structure fire at Dollar General in Beech Island.
Crews respond to structure fire at Dollar General in Beech Island
SRNS Career Fair April 2023
Check out who’s hiring in the CSRA this month
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
15-year-old killed in Augusta shooting on Old McDuffie Road

Latest News

Masters flag
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Friday, April 7, 2023
Central EMS
Central EMS offers paid training courses to fill positions
Central EMS offers paid training courses to fill positions
Central EMs offers paid training courses
Phil Mickelson is sporting a slimmer look.
Phil Mickelson slims down – and he intends to stay that way