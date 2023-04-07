Driver dies after car crash on Dixie Clay Road in Aiken County

BATH, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a single-vehicle car crash on Dixie Clay Road early Friday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet van was traveling west on Dixie Clay Road.

The crash occurred at 12:13 a.m.

The driver of the van ran off the road to the left, struck and tree, then overturned. The driver suffered fatal injuries.

The identification of the victim has not been released at this time.

The Coroner’s Office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation.

A toxicology analysis is pending

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.