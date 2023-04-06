Submit Photos/Videos
Washington County Sheriff’s Office looking for escaped Johnson State Prison inmate

By Staff
Apr. 6, 2023
SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an escaped inmate, who was sentenced for rape.

Johnson State Prison issued a lookout for an escaped inmate, Dshawn Garrison, from their facility Wednesday evening.

Washington County deputies made contact with a vehicle matching a lookout description issued by Johnson State Prison.

Attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful and a pursuit was initiated, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle crashed in or near Sparta, where occupants of the vehicle ran on foot.

At this time, multiple law enforcement agencies are in the area, attempting to apprehend Garrison and the other occupants, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone makes contact with the suspects, please call 911.

