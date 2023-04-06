Vice President Harris unveils largest solar investment in U.S. history at Georgia plant

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The most powerful woman in Washington made a stop in Georgia on Thursday.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Dalton, touring the QCells solar panel factory and announcing a massive project that represents the largest investment in solar energy in the country’s history.

Partnering with Summit Ridge Energy, QCells will fill an order for 2.5 million solar panels to be used in what are known as community solar arrays – massive farms of panels that aim to provide solar energy access to those who typically wouldn’t have it.

“People who might live in an apartment building and that do not have access to a roof to install solar panels, or folks who might live in a home that’s covered by shade, or folks who simply cannot afford the upfront cost to place solar panels on their roof,” said Harris, speaking to a group of Summit Ridge and QCells employees. “The solar panels in this one order will provide enough electricity to power 140,000 homes and on average, the electricity they generate will be 10% cheaper than traditional power.”

Georgia has made massive investments in clean forms of energy in recent years. Recent announcements from Hyundai and subsidiary Kia to up production of electric vehicles in the Peach State – as well a similar announcement by E-V company Rivian have cemented Georgia’s status as a national leader in clean energy production.

It’s been a cornerstone of the Biden-Harris administration, and the vice president’s trip on Thursday to tout their success with the Inflation Reduction Act and QCells announcement could be viewed as an appeal to Georgia voters ahead of Biden’s expected 2024 reelection announcement.

QCells is currently capable of manufacturing 12,000 solar panels per day, and the company has some big expansions coming. The project announced on Thursday will require the addition of 2,500 jobs and already, the South Korean company has announced the construction of a $2.5 billion facility in Cartersville – right next door to their existing Dalton factory, which is also set to triple in size over the coming years.

It’s revitalized a community that was known as the “carpet capital of America” prior to losing more jobs per capita than any other American city during the housing market crash of the early-2000s.

“You invested in an industry of the future,” said Harris. “Like Dalton, America is on its path.”

