‘Today was the opportune time ... and I didn’t do that,’ Tiger says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s been a lot of movement on the leaderboard all day long.

With his bogey-free card, Viktor Hovland put on a show today.

He had an impressive first nine including an eagle on two with a total of five birdies throughout the day.

Jon Rahm is one of the favorites to put on the green jacket this year, and he had a ferocious second half to his day.

Once he got going, Rahm kept up the momentum to get back to the chase for the top spot.

Knowing how the impact the weather is expected to have over the next few days, having a solid first day could be crucial for anyone who wants to put on the green jacket.

Some of the big names we’re used to seeing dominate the leaderboards didn’t have the best day.

Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm are tied at the top.

Brooks Koepka is entering the conversation.

Cam Young is not too far behind.

Some notables:

Jordan Spieth sitting at 3 under, tied with reigning champ Scottie Scheffler falling into the mix at 13.

Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau finished 2-over today.

Woods finished the first round two over par. The five-time Masters champ had three bogeys in his first seven holes, including one on seven.

After completing practice rounds on Monday and Tuesday, Tiger didn’t hit the course yesterday to rest up a little bit.

With the first cut being 18 holes away, with so many players going low earlier, he knows today was a missed opportunity.

“I felt like I drove it good. I just didn’t do the job I need to do to get the ball close. Today was the opportune time to get the ball, get the round under par, and I didn’t do that today,” Woods said. “Most of the guys are going low today. This was the day to do it.”

Tiger made the cut at Augusta National last year and if he wants to play the weekend this year, he’ll have to post a good number tomorrow.

Tiger, Xander Shauffele and Viktor Hovland are scheduled to tee off tomorrow afternoon at 1:24.

Only time will tell how the weather will impact their group and the rest of the tournament.

