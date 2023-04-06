Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

‘Today was the opportune time ... and I didn’t do that,’ Tiger says

By Daniel Booth
Updated: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
See the official Masters leaderboard
Full Masters coverage from News 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s been a lot of movement on the leaderboard all day long.

With his bogey-free card, Viktor Hovland put on a show today.

He had an impressive first nine including an eagle on two with a total of five birdies throughout the day.

Jon Rahm is one of the favorites to put on the green jacket this year, and he had a ferocious second half to his day.

Once he got going, Rahm kept up the momentum to get back to the chase for the top spot.

Knowing how the impact the weather is expected to have over the next few days, having a solid first day could be crucial for anyone who wants to put on the green jacket.

Some of the big names we’re used to seeing dominate the leaderboards didn’t have the best day.

Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm are tied at the top.

Brooks Koepka is entering the conversation.

Cam Young is not too far behind.

Some notables:

Jordan Spieth sitting at 3 under, tied with reigning champ Scottie Scheffler falling into the mix at 13.

Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau finished 2-over today.

Woods finished the first round two over par. The five-time Masters champ had three bogeys in his first seven holes, including one on seven.

After completing practice rounds on Monday and Tuesday, Tiger didn’t hit the course yesterday to rest up a little bit.

With the first cut being 18 holes away, with so many players going low earlier, he knows today was a missed opportunity.

“I felt like I drove it good. I just didn’t do the job I need to do to get the ball close. Today was the opportune time to get the ball, get the round under par, and I didn’t do that today,” Woods said. “Most of the guys are going low today. This was the day to do it.”

Tiger made the cut at Augusta National last year and if he wants to play the weekend this year, he’ll have to post a good number tomorrow.

Tiger, Xander Shauffele and Viktor Hovland are scheduled to tee off tomorrow afternoon at 1:24.

Only time will tell how the weather will impact their group and the rest of the tournament.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Prescilla Johnson
Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5
Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant.
WATCH: Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Thief gets $500K from Evans man

Latest News

Masters champion Jon Rahm of Spain lifts the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket ceremony...
Now a part of history, it was a Masters Tournament like no other
Scottie Scheffler puts the green jacket on Jon Rahm, of Spain, after Rahm won the Masters golf...
Jon Rahm is a Masters champion everyone saw coming
Rahm
Watch 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm receive his green jacket
Masters flag
Masters Tournament day by day: Journey to the green jacket
WETTEST MASTERS
Here’s a look at the history of rain at the Masters Tournament