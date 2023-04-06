Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

SRP Federal Credit Union donates thousands to local school districts

Columbia County School System receives check from SRP Federal Credit Union.
Columbia County School System receives check from SRP Federal Credit Union.(SRP Federal Credit Union)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - SRP Federal Credit Union recently presented donated checks to local school districts as part of the High School Affinity School Debit Card Program last year.

The Aiken County Public School district in Aiken was awarded a check totaling $204,966.45, with nine schools participating in the program. The Columbia County School System in Evans has also been presented with a check in the amount of $38,097.70, with five participating schools.

Aiken County School System receives check from SRP Federal Credit Union.
Aiken County School System receives check from SRP Federal Credit Union.(SRP Federal Credit Union)
MORE | South Carolina House passes teacher parental leave bill

The Affinity School Debit Card Program began in 2018 to assist participating area high schools with funding. Each participating high school designs its card, and every time the card is used, the school receives a donation.

“It is always exciting to be able to assist our local schools and provide them funding for things they may not receive otherwise,” says Eric Jenkins, CEO of SRP Federal Credit Union.

The schools are free to use the funds any way they wish, and they receive payments quarterly. These payments have been useful in the counties we serve, where funding has been used for various needs like computers, team uniforms, teacher certifications, incentives for students to improve their grades, and more.

MORE | Local partners help house pediatric patient families

“Through the High School Affinity Debit Card Program and the support the community has shown their school by using them, schools have been able to secure extra funding they need for various projects. We look forward to seeing the program continue to grow so SRP may continue to champion our students and schools for many years to come, Jenkins says.

For more information, go to SRP’s website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
1.62-magnitude earthquake reported in South Carolina
Johanthan Fesperman
1 dead after alleged homicide at Augusta State Medical Prison
Crews late Wednesday night battled a structure fire at Dollar General in Beech Island.
Crews respond to structure fire at Dollar General in Beech Island
View down the No. 10 hole as groundskeepers prepare the course ahead of practice round 2 at...
Masters players have their eyes on the weather forecast
Players' families serve as the caddies during the laid-back Par 3 Contest at Augusta National...
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates from the course at Augusta National

Latest News

Bridgestone Aiken County plant
Bridgestone expands sustainable technology at Aiken County plant
Masters flag
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Thursday, April 6, 2023
Masters champion Tiger Woods of the United States, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Tom Kim...
For Tom Kim, this was an opportunity not to be skipped
Max Homa of the United States plays a stroke from a bunker on the No. 4 hole during practice...
Max Homa goes from golf’s social media star to Masters contender