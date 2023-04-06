SRP Federal Credit Union donates thousands to local school districts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - SRP Federal Credit Union recently presented donated checks to local school districts as part of the High School Affinity School Debit Card Program last year.

The Aiken County Public School district in Aiken was awarded a check totaling $204,966.45, with nine schools participating in the program. The Columbia County School System in Evans has also been presented with a check in the amount of $38,097.70, with five participating schools.

Aiken County School System receives check from SRP Federal Credit Union. (SRP Federal Credit Union)

The Affinity School Debit Card Program began in 2018 to assist participating area high schools with funding. Each participating high school designs its card, and every time the card is used, the school receives a donation.

“It is always exciting to be able to assist our local schools and provide them funding for things they may not receive otherwise,” says Eric Jenkins, CEO of SRP Federal Credit Union.

The schools are free to use the funds any way they wish, and they receive payments quarterly. These payments have been useful in the counties we serve, where funding has been used for various needs like computers, team uniforms, teacher certifications, incentives for students to improve their grades, and more.

“Through the High School Affinity Debit Card Program and the support the community has shown their school by using them, schools have been able to secure extra funding they need for various projects. We look forward to seeing the program continue to grow so SRP may continue to champion our students and schools for many years to come, Jenkins says.

