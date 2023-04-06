Submit Photos/Videos
SPCA Albrecht searches for loving homes due to overcrowding

SPCA Albrecht Center searches for loving homes due to overcrowding
By Maria Sellers
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The SPCA Albrecht Center is looking for people to adopt and foster dogs as they get ready to undergo a renovation, while also experiencing overcrowding.

Right now the adoption area has 21 spaces but 45 dogs available. They also have dogs in the back available for adoption, without having enough room.

On top of overcrowding, they’re also getting ready to redo the floors in the adoption area. They say any dogs not fostered or adopted when that renovation starts, will have to go in crates in a separate room, which has an impact on their overall well-being.

Kami Vogel, manager of foster and volunteer services, says, “Being in a crate all day versus being in a room where they have room to move around and lounge out impacts their mental health as well as their physical health. When we have almost 30 dogs in crates, we don’t have the manpower to get them out as much as they need so they end up going a little bit stir-crazy.”

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering a dog can come into the shelter. And Vogel says if people can’t adopt or foster but still want to help, they can donate money, food, or other supplies.

The biggest need is crates for the dogs that will have to be in the education room while the adoption area is being remodeled.

“By adopting or fostering a dog you’re not just saving one life, you’re saving two. Anytime we move a dog from the adoption floor we get to move one dog up that’s currently available from the back and then they get the chance to find them forever home so you’re not only saving the lives of the dog you’re adopting, you’re also helping the lives of the dogs that are currently in the back,” Vogel says.

