Rolling out the red carpet to showcase what Augusta has to offer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 61st annual Red Carpet Tour stopped in Augusta. The goal is to showcase Augusta as a premier spot for investors and new businesses to grow.

Businesses from around the world are in Augusta for the event, and some of these businesses that have been involved have decided to set up shop at Augusta Corporate Park.

Cheering and welcoming business leaders to the Garden City.

“We want to show them all the great economic benefits of doing business in Georgia,” said Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Showing them southern hospitality and why Georgia is the place to invest in.

“It is literally led to 10s of 1000s of jobs and billions of dollars of investment,” he said.

Last June, Aurubis, broke ground on a plant after going on this same tour in Augusta last year . Along with the new plant, they’re bringing more than 100 jobs to the south Augusta community.

Rusty Griffin is with Griffins Greenhouse. He said, “We hear some new businesses are coming into the area, more housing which will actually help our business. South Augusta has a lot of room to grow.”

Griffins Greenhouse is family-owned. Everything has been grown carefully by hand and they greet every customer who walks in.

They’ve seen this area grow and are liking the direction it’s going with bigger businesses coming to town.

Samantha Fathi is also with Griffins Greenhouse. She said, “Help boost the economy more. More housing out here will hopefully bring more things up this way.”

Griffin said: “Because we thought we started very, very small and love the people in this area as it’s grown, our business has grown. The future looks bright for south Augusta.”

A future continuing to build off of businesses coming into town and seeing the potential of what Augusta has to offer.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.