Have you seen this disabled man in Richmond County?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a disabled man who has been missing since March.

Authorities say Bruce Barker, 43, was last seen sometime in early March on the 2600 block of Milledgeville Road.

A family member spoke with Barker by phone on April 1, but he would not tell them where he was at. Barker has cerebral palsy, with little to no use of his left hand.

Barker is known to frequent the 2600 block of Milledgeville Road, 1700 block of Kissingbower Road, and the 2400 block of Wrightsboro Road, authorities say.

Barker is described as six feet tall and around 200 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, authorities say.

If you have any information on Barker please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.