Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Police: Man fatally mauled by pit bulls inside Detroit building

Police say the body of a 58-year-old man was found in a Detroit building about 45 minutes after...
Police say the body of a 58-year-old man was found in a Detroit building about 45 minutes after he attacked by at least two pit bulls.(Source: Personeelsnet/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - A 58-year-old man whose body was found in a Detroit building apparently was attacked and killed by pit bull dogs, police said.

The victim was found Tuesday afternoon about 45 minutes after the attack, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.

Investigators found evidence the man was attacked by at least two pit bulls, Donakowski said.

Detectives believe the victim may have gone into the building to help the dogs and was attacked by them, Donakowski said.

The dogs were captured by the city’s Animal Care and Control Division. It was unclear what will happen to them.

Investigation by animal control officers revealed the building was under renovation and that the pit bulls were owned, licensed, vaccinated and secured by the property owner, said John Roach, a Detroit city spokesman.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
1.62-magnitude earthquake reported in South Carolina
Johanthan Fesperman
1 dead after alleged homicide at Augusta State Medical Prison
View down the No. 10 hole as groundskeepers prepare the course ahead of practice round 2 at...
Masters players have their eyes on the weather forecast
Players' families serve as the caddies during the laid-back Par 3 Contest at Augusta National...
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates from the course at Augusta National
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Accident causes traffic delays on Washington Road

Latest News

Dollar General fire in Beech Island
Dollar General fire in Beech Island
ParTee on the Green
ParTee on the Green returns to south Augusta
Crews respond to structure fire at Dollar General in Beech Island
Crews respond to structure fire at Dollar General in Beech Island
An investigation is underway after three KCKPD officers and three suspects were shot Wednesday...
Three KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust