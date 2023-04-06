Norwegian golfer’s fashion is apparently a hit with some

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Viktor Hovkland is tied for first on the Masters leader board, but his fashion is getting attention as well as his game.

He wore a bright golf shirt Thursday that featured a red, green, white and black illustration.

In a short interview session after he finished Thursday, his shirt drew comments from two reporters.

Norway’s Viktor Hovland has raced to the early first round lead at the Masters. (Augusta National Golf Club)

“Nice shirt – blended well with the azaleas out there on the course,” one reporter said before asking a question.

Later in the interview session, a reporter said: “I have to ask about your shirt. It kind of took off on social media. Talk about your choice in shirt, and whose idea was it?”

His answer: “I had nothing to do with it. I just wear what they tell me to wear. No, I mean, it’s definitely a little bit out there, but I think I’d rather take these than the pink pants I had last year. So we’re making progress.”

Fashion seems to be getting some attention this year at the Masters. The green jackets awarded to Masters winners have gotten attention at two other news conferences this week.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.