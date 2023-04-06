Submit Photos/Videos
Norwegian golfer’s fashion is apparently a hit with some

By Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Official leader board from Augusta National
Full Masters coverage from News 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Viktor Hovkland is tied for first on the Masters leader board, but his fashion is getting attention as well as his game.

He wore a bright golf shirt Thursday that featured a red, green, white and black illustration.

In a short interview session after he finished Thursday, his shirt drew comments from two reporters.

Norway’s Viktor Hovland has raced to the early first round lead at the Masters.
Norway’s Viktor Hovland has raced to the early first round lead at the Masters.(Augusta National Golf Club)

“Nice shirt – blended well with the azaleas out there on the course,” one reporter said before asking a question.

Later in the interview session, a reporter said: “I have to ask about your shirt. It kind of took off on social media. Talk about your choice in shirt, and whose idea was it?”

MASTERS LIVE BLOG | Updates from the course at Augusta National

His answer: “I had nothing to do with it. I just wear what they tell me to wear. No, I mean, it’s definitely a little bit out there, but I think I’d rather take these than the pink pants I had last year. So we’re making progress.”

Fashion seems to be getting some attention this year at the Masters. The green jackets awarded to Masters winners have gotten attention at two other news conferences this week.

Caption

