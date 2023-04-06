Nitro Extreme brings thrilling experience to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re a fan of burnouts and wild rides, this tour is for you.

It’s the Nitro Extreme tour, and it’s here through April 9. Here’s an extreme ride you don’t want to try at home.

“We thought it would be really cool if we took these incredibly talented people and gave them the spotlight,” said Chelcie Nugent, production design and host.

The Nitro Extreme tour is giving stunt drivers the spotlight. And now they’re allowing us to see what they do from their point of view.

“It kind of feels like a roller coaster, but I think you’ll be perfectly fine,” he said.

This will be a new experience. Organizers say these drivers know what they’re doing.

We have these stunt drivers that do these incredible things, but nobody ever sees their faces, nobody ever gets to know them, nobody ever gets to see what they do,” said Nugent.

The Nitro Extreme tour is giving you a chance to see it too. But maybe not this close.

