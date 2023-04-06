Nicklaus’ legacy at Masters shines brighter than a diamond

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This Masters is a major milestone for the man known as the Golden Bear.

Jack Nicklaus has won 18 majors – but you could say his six Masters victories are his crown jewels.

That’s why it’s fitting Jack Nicklaus is celebrating his 60th – or diamond anniversary – of his first green jacket – hitting the same shot that catapulted him to Masters greatness.

For 13 years now, he’s been an honorary starter at the Masters.

“That’s the hardest part of it, I promise you,” he said.

It’s an honor he takes very seriously … but he doesn’t take himself too seriously.

When he was here on the first tee 60 years ago – he wasn’t the favorite to win.

“I came here having a couple good runs as an amateur, not a great run my first year as a pro,” he said. “I think I finished 14th.”

Sixty years later, it appears those wanting to follow in his footsteps could have to face a similar challenge.

“It poured down rain in ‘63,” he said, and it could this year.

They will also be looking at the same historic leaderboard

“And there were several ones on the leaderboard, and I looked at my caddie Wille, and I said ‘Wille,’ And I’m colorblind. And I said, ‘Wille, how many ones up there are red?’ and he says, ‘Just you, boss.’ So I found out I was leading the tournament at the time,” he said.

Come Sunday – he was still leading on 18 – and he admits he had no idea what to do the moment he cemented his place in history.

“You know, I think Arnold would have thrown his hat, so after I got it, I reached up and got my hat, and I threw my hat and now that was pretty false, and if you go back and look at it. It looks like a 23-year-old kid trying to manufacture emotion,” he said.

At 83, though, his joy is palpable, as his legacy at Augusta National shines even brighter than a diamond.

