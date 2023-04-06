Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Nicklaus’ legacy at Masters shines brighter than a diamond

By Meredith Anderson
Updated: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
See the official Masters leaderboard
Full Masters coverage from News 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This Masters is a major milestone for the man known as the Golden Bear.

Jack Nicklaus has won 18 majors – but you could say his six Masters victories are his crown jewels.

That’s why it’s fitting Jack Nicklaus is celebrating his 60th – or diamond anniversary – of his first green jacket – hitting the same shot that catapulted him to Masters greatness.

For 13 years now, he’s been an honorary starter at the Masters.

“That’s the hardest part of it, I promise you,” he said.

It’s an honor he takes very seriously … but he doesn’t take himself too seriously.

When he was here on the first tee 60 years ago – he wasn’t the favorite to win.

“I came here having a couple good runs as an amateur, not a great run my first year as a pro,” he said. “I think I finished 14th.”

Sixty years later, it appears those wanting to follow in his footsteps could have to face a similar challenge.

“It poured down rain in ‘63,” he said, and it could this year.

They will also be looking at the same historic leaderboard

“And there were several ones on the leaderboard, and I looked at my caddie Wille, and I said ‘Wille,’ And I’m colorblind. And I said, ‘Wille, how many ones up there are red?’ and he says, ‘Just you, boss.’ So I found out I was leading the tournament at the time,” he said.

Come Sunday – he was still leading on 18 – and he admits he had no idea what to do the moment he cemented his place in history.

“You know, I think Arnold would have thrown his hat, so after I got it, I reached up and got my hat, and I threw my hat and now that was pretty false, and if you go back and look at it. It looks like a 23-year-old kid trying to manufacture emotion,” he said.

At 83, though, his joy is palpable, as his legacy at Augusta National shines even brighter than a diamond.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Prescilla Johnson
Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5
Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant.
WATCH: Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Thief gets $500K from Evans man

Latest News

Masters champion Jon Rahm of Spain lifts the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket ceremony...
Now a part of history, it was a Masters Tournament like no other
Scottie Scheffler puts the green jacket on Jon Rahm, of Spain, after Rahm won the Masters golf...
Jon Rahm is a Masters champion everyone saw coming
Rahm
Watch 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm receive his green jacket
Masters flag
Masters Tournament day by day: Journey to the green jacket
WETTEST MASTERS
Here’s a look at the history of rain at the Masters Tournament