Museum of history says there’s more behind the story of golf

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta is full of storied history and tradition when it comes to the game of golf.

In honor of tournament week, the Augusta Museum of History is testing patron’s knowledge of chips, putts, and the history of the game. It’s the perfect activity to show you what you may or may not know.

One man tells us he’s learned there’s more to Augusta than the golf tournament he’s in town for.

“I do things kind of fly by the seat of my pants often. And so I just said to myself, I think I’ll go to Augusta for the Masters,” said Jerry Presley, Hunt for History participant.

But 79-year-old Presley from Columbus, Georgia, didn’t attend the tournament.

“I didn’t have a ticket. I didn’t have a hotel reservation,” he said.

Instead, the world traveler says he’s spent the past three days learning about the city he’s seen on TV but wanted to experience for himself.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

“I didn’t go the tournament. But I spent a lot of time exploring Augusta and having fun. And I kind of make it a habit to make fun wherever I go,” he said.

Presley says the first thing that comes to his mind when he hears Augusta is golf, but his visit to the history museum showed him otherwise.

Something Nancy Glaser was hoping for when she created the Hunt for History.

Glaser is the museum’s executive. She said, “Oftentimes when we have people in here, that I can learn from. They’re coming not just from Augusta, but they’re kind of this week, all over the world.”

She’s created a questionnaire quizzing you on everything from golf carts to golf balls.

“It’s the people I enjoy interacting with and watching their excitement in learning about things,” said Glaser.

She says the museum sees thousands during Masters week, so she wanted to bring something new to the table for anyone in the area.

“I would say probably we average about anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000, depending on the weather during this Masters week. So it’s a nice, nice introduction that people can have,” said Glaser.

Presley says even though he already knew some of the facts, there is a lot he didn’t know. He’s going home with more knowledge of the city and a trading card to remember his trip.

“I just want to know something about the history of the Masters and all it’s a good exhibit. And I have already seen some of this stuff. I knew a little bit about it. I followed golf. My father was an avid golfer,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.