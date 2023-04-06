MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Thursday, April 6, 2023

7:47 a.m.: The Masters Tournament has begun

AUGUSTA, Ga. - “The 2023 Masters is now officially underway. Enjoy the tournament,” Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley declares after Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson drive the first balls as honorary starters.

7:35 a.m.: 3 giants of golf serve as honorary starters

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson will serve as the honorary starters this morning for the 2023 Masters Tournament.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:40 a.m. on the No. 1 tee.

The Honorary Starters, a tradition dating to 1963, is available to stream below. #themasters https://t.co/REzoA3sUbu — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2023

Nicklaus, Player and Watson – who were also last year’s honorary starters – combined are the winners of 11 Masters Tournaments and have made 140 tournament appearances.

The custom of having honorary starters began in 1963 with Jock Hutchison (1963-1973) and Fred McLeod (1963-1976) performing the duties. Byron Nelson (1981-2001, non-consecutive), Gene Sarazen (1981-1999), Ken Venturi (1983), Sam Snead (1984-2002), Arnold Palmer (2007-2016), Nicklaus (2010-present), Player (2012-present), Lee Elder (2021) and Watson (2022-present) have continued the tradition.

