MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Thursday, April 6, 2023

Check here throughout the day for the latest updates from the course at Augusta National Golf Club
Masters flag
Masters flag(Augusta National Golf Club)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
7:47 a.m.: The Masters Tournament has begun

AUGUSTA, Ga. - “The 2023 Masters is now officially underway. Enjoy the tournament,” Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley declares after Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson drive the first balls as honorary starters.

7:35 a.m.: 3 giants of golf serve as honorary starters

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson will serve as the honorary starters this morning for the 2023 Masters Tournament.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:40 a.m. on the No. 1 tee.

WATCH LIVE:

Nicklaus, Player and Watson – who were also last year’s honorary starters – combined are the winners of 11 Masters Tournaments and have made 140 tournament appearances.

The custom of having honorary starters began in 1963 with Jock Hutchison (1963-1973) and Fred McLeod (1963-1976) performing the duties. Byron Nelson (1981-2001, non-consecutive), Gene Sarazen (1981-1999), Ken Venturi (1983), Sam Snead (1984-2002), Arnold Palmer (2007-2016), Nicklaus (2010-present), Player (2012-present), Lee Elder (2021) and Watson (2022-present) have continued the tradition.

