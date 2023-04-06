Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Masters carries on long tradition of honorary starters

By Meredith Anderson
Updated: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Official leader board from Augusta National
Full Masters coverage from News 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Masters is steeped in tradition, and one of its best-known traditions is the honorary start.

This morning, Masters royalty officially christened tournament play: Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson, who isn’t fully recovered from an injury back in November.

“That’s not the normal hand I tee it up with. You don’t ride go-karts at my age,” he said. “Yeah, you do.”

The two-time Masters champ was in a go-kart accident on the track he made for his grand kids and had shoulder replacement surgery back in November.

So it’s impressive he was able to hit this morning, not even six months out.

It’s his second year on the first tee.

Nicklaus, Player and Watson have a total of 11 green jackets among them, as well as 140 Masters appearances across six decades.

And as always, a sea of patrons gathered to pay tribute to these golf legends.

“The ability to play a game for a living. You all work for a living, right? I play a game for a living. You can’t get any luckier than that,” Watson said.

Player said: “This is my 65th appearance here, and you walk on the first tee, and you say, ‘well, this might be the last one, so the word is gratitude for me.”

Nicklaus is also celebrating a major milestone.

This is the 60th anniversary of his first Masters win.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Prescilla Johnson
Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5
Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant.
WATCH: Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Thief gets $500K from Evans man

Latest News

Masters champion Jon Rahm of Spain lifts the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket ceremony...
Now a part of history, it was a Masters Tournament like no other
Scottie Scheffler puts the green jacket on Jon Rahm, of Spain, after Rahm won the Masters golf...
Jon Rahm is a Masters champion everyone saw coming
Rahm
Watch 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm receive his green jacket
Masters flag
Masters Tournament day by day: Journey to the green jacket
WETTEST MASTERS
Here’s a look at the history of rain at the Masters Tournament