Many have waited years to use tickets they got before pandemic

By Laura Warren
Updated: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT
See the official Masters leaderboard
Full Masters coverage from News 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some patrons wait their whole lives to get that lucky lottery ticket to come see the Masters. And the last few years, the wait was even longer because of the pandemic.

We met a duo, James Thetford Sr. and his son James Jr., here on tickets they’ve been waiting to use since 2020.

They didn’t get to come in 2020 because no one got to come due to the pandemic.

The pandemic, bad luck and bad weather have kept these golf fans from going to the Masters for years.

Then in 2021, they weren’t selected out of the group of 2020 ticket holders who got to come.

Then when their number finally came up in 2021, they were rained out after mere moments on the course.

So this is their year, and they couldn’t be happier.

It’s a testament to Augusta National’s bookkeeping and organization to be able to make good on those ticket promises for so many people in so many different sets of circumstances.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

