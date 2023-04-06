Local artist hand-paints custom shoes for Kisner family

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you watched the Masters Par 3 contest yesterday, you might have noticed Kevin Kisner’s three children each rocking a pair of hand-painted shoes.

The artist behind those custom shoes is McCall Massey. She’s a friend of the Kisners and when Brittany Kisner asked Massey to make the shoes, she said she was all in.

“I just started painting one night and it all just fell into place it was really exciting. I mean seeing it was cool I’m not going to lie,” Massey says.

She says painting shoes and other clothing became her pass-time during the pandemic.

The Aiken native is currently studying art at Clemson University and has painted shoes for athletes at the college as well.

