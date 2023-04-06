Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Local artist hand-paints custom shoes for Kisner family

If you watched the Masters Par 3 contest yesterday, you might have noticed Kevin Kisner’s three children each rocking a pair of hand-painted shoes.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you watched the Masters Par 3 contest yesterday, you might have noticed Kevin Kisner’s three children each rocking a pair of hand-painted shoes.

The artist behind those custom shoes is McCall Massey. She’s a friend of the Kisners and when Brittany Kisner asked Massey to make the shoes, she said she was all in.

MORE | Augusta National to help fix up ‘The Patch’ municipal golf course

“I just started painting one night and it all just fell into place it was really exciting. I mean seeing it was cool I’m not going to lie,” Massey says.

She says painting shoes and other clothing became her pass-time during the pandemic.

The Aiken native is currently studying art at Clemson University and has painted shoes for athletes at the college as well.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johanthan Fesperman
1 dead after alleged homicide at Augusta State Medical Prison
File image
1.62-magnitude earthquake reported in South Carolina
Crews late Wednesday night battled a structure fire at Dollar General in Beech Island.
Crews respond to structure fire at Dollar General in Beech Island
SRNS Career Fair April 2023
Check out who’s hiring in the CSRA this month
View down the No. 10 hole as groundskeepers prepare the course ahead of practice round 2 at...
Masters players have their eyes on the weather forecast

Latest News

SPCA Albrecht Center searches for loving homes due to overcrowding
SPCA Albrecht searches for loving homes due to overcrowding
Masters flag
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Thursday, April 6, 2023
First Tee Augusta
Here’s how First Tee Augusta continues to impact our community
If you watched the Masters Par 3 contest yesterday, you might have noticed Kevin Kisner’s three...
Local artist, Clemson University student hand-paints custom shoes