It’s a changing of the guard with new wave of amateurs at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As one chapter closes, a new era begins.

It’s an exciting year for the amateurs at the Masters.

A lot of patrons say they’re pretty excited to see some of these young guys.

No amateur has finished in the Top 10 since 1962.

And none have even made the cut here in the last two tournaments.

One group of players is experiencing this course for the first time.

Harrison Crowe: “The nerves are there. The excitement is kind of overruling it a little bit.”

Sam Bennett: “My first drive down Magnolia Lane was pretty surreal.”

Another group is experiencing it for the last.

People like Larry Mize, who said: “It’s such a special and unbelievable week. It never gets old.”

And Sandy Lyle, who said: “When it comes to that kind of emotional thing, we’ve all got feelings.”

But as the book closes for a pair of champions, a new one opens.

Seven hungry amateurs are looking to create their own legacies.

“The first tee, I was a little nervous, but after that I settled down a little bit and kind of embraced there’s going to be people out here all week, and it’s just something I’ll have to get used to,” said one opf those amateurs, Ben Carr from Columbus, Ga.

A few of the amateurs have paired up with Mize and Lyle this year, picking up tips along the way.

Because it always helps to have a green jacket winner in your corner.

“I told him don’t let me pester you. I’m here if you want. I offered him some advice, told him some things, little subtleties out there that you do pick up, but it’s nice to have someone show them to you,” Mize said.

From first operating the leaderboard as a teenager here to being the only Augusta native to top the leaderboard Sunday, Larry Mize will forever be tied to Augusta.

