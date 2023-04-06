Here’s how First Tee Augusta continues to impact our community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rock Fore! Dough is over, but their mission continues in Augusta.

Every dollar raised at the event goes straight to First Tee of Augusta.

In 19 years, First Tee of Augusta has been able to raise more than $1.7 million to give kids all across our area opportunities through the game of golf.

With more than 5,000 people coming out, we wanted to find out where all the money is going.

It’s a quiet day at First Tee Augusta, but their impact on the community makes noise every day of the year.

Jill Brown is the executive director for First Tee Augusta. She said, “Unlike some other youth programming, if you’re going to teach positive life skills through the game of golf, it’s great to have your own golf course. It’s not inexpensive to maintain.”

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

A new 18-hole putting green and plenty of opportunity for kids to learn honesty, integrity, courtesy, judgment, responsibility, and respect. All core values of First Tee at a price so affordable, no one is excluded.

“The children get to play for $1 a round and they get to hit range balls for $1 a bucket. So when you provide programming at an affordable cost, it doesn’t cost more than $100. That’s all we charge. And for the families who can’t afford that, then we offset the cost,” she said.

She says creating more accessibility in golf allows children an opportunity they didn’t think they’d ever get. By partnering with schools in Richmond, Columbia, and Burke counties, those opportunities are widespread.

“It’s when they see themselves being successful, when they hit a great shot, when somebody really takes the time to simplify this game, we’re not putting a man on the moon. This is simply golf,” said Brown.

While there’s only one center in Augusta, their impact reaches Aiken County at First Tee of Aiken.

First Tee hopes the proceeds from this year’s concert will get them to their $2 million goal to help them continue providing opportunities in the game of golf.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.