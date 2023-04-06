Deputies looking for leads in unsolved Orangeburg County fatal shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a 2022 unsolved shooting that left 36-year-old Michael Frasier dead.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on October 15, 2022, investigators were called to the then-RMC after staff there reported a gunshot wound victim.

Detectives viewed security footage from the hospital which showed the victim being dropped off by another male who was identified and questioned later.

While detectives were investigating the shooting, hospital staff told detectives the victim had died.

“If you have anything that might possibly help, please give us a call,” the sheriff said. “You may not think it’s important or too remote. But it may be the piece we need to finish this.”

If you have any information on the case, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

