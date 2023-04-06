Submit Photos/Videos
Crews respond to structure fire at Dollar General in Beech Island

By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews late Wednesday night battled a structure fire at Dollar General in Beech Island.

According to Aiken County dispatch, the call came in at 10:13 p.m. for a refrigerator fire at 301 Beech Island Avenue. When crews arrived, the building was fully involved.

MORE | 1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Wilkes County

Crews responded from agencies across Aiken County to help battle the flames.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

