Crews respond to structure fire at Dollar General in Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews late Wednesday night battled a structure fire at Dollar General in Beech Island.

According to Aiken County dispatch, the call came in at 10:13 p.m. for a refrigerator fire at 301 Beech Island Avenue. When crews arrived, the building was fully involved.

Crews responded from agencies across Aiken County to help battle the flames.

