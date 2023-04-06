Country musician sings to animals in woods with local attorney

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We recently introduced you to Jacque Hawk, the Augusta attorney who sets up in the woods and plays music for animals.

Hawk is friends with Lewis Brice, brother of country singer Lee Brice. He performed at Paige’s ParTee at the Bell Wednesday night. Before that, he teamed up with Hawk.

We were there for the unique outdoor concert. Brice plays in concerts all the time, but this one is different.

“Way different. I can just sing as loud and crazy as I want to because the only things that’ll hear me are the trees and y’all,” he said.

Hawk said: “He said next time he came down, he was gonna do it, and he’s a man of his word, so we’re here.”

Hawk comes to this spot almost every day. For more than eight months, he’s been putting out food and singing in the woods.

He even added a PA system, and now he’s bringing in bigger talent.

Brice said: “I have a great relationship with him, and so now he invited me to come out here and play in his beautiful backyard, so I was like heck yes.”

Hawk wishes he could sing like Brice. If he had a voice like that, he thinks the animals would’ve shown up by now.

“If I could get anywhere close to the sound and performance that he gets, yeah, they’d probably already be here,” he said.

Hawk says he’s seen deer and raccoons on his trail camera coming for the food after he stops playing.

