Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Country musician sings to animals in woods with local attorney

Lewis Brice plays in concerts all the time, but this one is different.
Lewis Brice plays in concerts all the time, but this one is different.(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We recently introduced you to Jacque Hawk, the Augusta attorney who sets up in the woods and plays music for animals.

Hawk is friends with Lewis Brice, brother of country singer Lee Brice. He performed at Paige’s ParTee at the Bell Wednesday night. Before that, he teamed up with Hawk.

We were there for the unique outdoor concert. Brice plays in concerts all the time, but this one is different.

MORE | ParTee on the Green returns to south Augusta

“Way different. I can just sing as loud and crazy as I want to because the only things that’ll hear me are the trees and y’all,” he said.

Hawk said: “He said next time he came down, he was gonna do it, and he’s a man of his word, so we’re here.”

Hawk comes to this spot almost every day. For more than eight months, he’s been putting out food and singing in the woods.

MORE | Golf week brings parking changes to Augusta Regional Airport

He even added a PA system, and now he’s bringing in bigger talent.

Brice said: “I have a great relationship with him, and so now he invited me to come out here and play in his beautiful backyard, so I was like heck yes.”

Hawk wishes he could sing like Brice. If he had a voice like that, he thinks the animals would’ve shown up by now.

“If I could get anywhere close to the sound and performance that he gets, yeah, they’d probably already be here,” he said.

Hawk says he’s seen deer and raccoons on his trail camera coming for the food after he stops playing.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
54-year-old bicyclist dies in crash on Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta
File image
1.62-magnitude earthquake reported in South Carolina
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County vehicle crash results in delayed death
View down the No. 10 hole as groundskeepers prepare the course ahead of practice round 2 at...
Masters players have their eyes on the weather forecast
Masters flag
Masters updates: April 4, 2023

Latest News

Crews respond to structure fire at Dollar General in Beech Island
Crews respond to structure fire at Dollar General in Beech Island
Watson
A one-on-one interview with golfing great Tom Watson
"The Patch" municipal golf course
Augusta National to help fix up ‘The Patch’ municipal golf course
Players' families serve as the caddies during the laid-back Par 3 Contest at Augusta National...
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates from the course at Augusta National