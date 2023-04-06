Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

3 rehabilitated monk seals return to the wild after months of ‘plumping up’

Officials found the malnourished trio last year near Midway Atoll.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Three endangered monk seals were returned to the wild after being rehabilitated.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the malnourished trio was found last year at the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in Hawaii.

Officials took the seals to the Ke Kai Ola marine hospital in Kailua-Kona where they spent months “plumping up.”

Officials deemed the seals, named Alena, Lelehua, and Ikaika, healthy enough to return to the wild after three days of a “soft” release last month at Midway Atoll.

Due to potential existing threats in the wild, the NOAA said it will continue to monitor the endangered monk seals using satellite tags and unique flipper tags.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johanthan Fesperman
1 dead after alleged homicide at Augusta State Medical Prison
File image
1.62-magnitude earthquake reported in South Carolina
Crews late Wednesday night battled a structure fire at Dollar General in Beech Island.
Crews respond to structure fire at Dollar General in Beech Island
SRNS Career Fair April 2023
Check out who’s hiring in the CSRA this month
View down the No. 10 hole as groundskeepers prepare the course ahead of practice round 2 at...
Masters players have their eyes on the weather forecast

Latest News

FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
Tennessee House declines to expel 2nd Dem for gun protest
Cheering and welcoming business leaders to the Garden City.
Rolling out the red carpet to showcase what Augusta has to offer
Coolio — born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., on Aug. 1, 1963 — died at the Los Angeles home of a friend...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio’s death fentanyl-caused
Masters flag
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates for Thursday, April 6, 2023
Clean your TV
What the Tech: The right way to clean your TV screen