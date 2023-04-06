1 dead after shooting in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on the 3400 Block of South Kensington Drive investigating a homicide.

On April 6, authorities say at 3:42 p.m., the victim is a 24-year-old male who was shot at least two times and succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital.

This case is actively being investigated and any additional information will be released once it becomes available.

