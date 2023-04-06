Submit Photos/Videos
1 dead after shooting in Richmond County

By Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on the 3400 Block of South Kensington Drive investigating a homicide.

On April 6, authorities say at 3:42 p.m., the victim is a 24-year-old male who was shot at least two times and succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital.

MORE | Have you seen this disabled man in Richmond County?

This case is actively being investigated and any additional information will be released once it becomes available.

