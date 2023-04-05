Submit Photos/Videos
Why Tom Watson didn’t compete in the Par 3 Contest

By Meredith Anderson
Updated: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Someone who missed out on the Par 3 Contest was Tom Watson, a two-time Masters champion who loves to compete.

But he’s not, thanks to an injury.

He hurt his shoulder in a go-kart accident.

He built a track on his farm for his grandkids, and he went too fast and his go-kart tipped over.

“They came over there and turn the cart over and said I broke my shoulder. It’s not going to be pretty. It’s not going to be pretty. The first thing that went through my mind is it’s gonna be a year, maybe longer,” Watson said.

Meredith: “So did you think you would be able to do it on Thursday?”

Tom Watson: “I didn’t know. I hit some practice balls here about three weeks ago, and I could get it.”

He said like his shoulder, his drive won’t be pretty, but he can get it airborne. So he will hit the honorary tee shot tomorrow morning with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

Which he still says he’s out of his league to do.

