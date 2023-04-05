Update on Cardinal Town Square development in south Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been over a year since plans were announced to re-develop Regency Mall.

City leaders promised new housing, retail space, and more. Since then, not much has changed in the area. When will people in south Augusta start to see some progress?

Both the Augusta Economic Development Authority and Steven Kendrick tell us construction is starting by the end of this year. Neighbors in this community say they’ve waited decades to see a project like this get off the ground.

“I would love to see something go in there that would benefit Augusta in a good way,” said Bonnie Jackson.

Jackson has lived in Augusta for more than 80 years and says for the last 20 this abandoned building has attracted homeless people with nowhere else to go.

“I carry food to the people at the carwash down there, but that’s just me,” said Jackson. “We need a community facility.”

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

While the owners and developers are still looking for retail or apartment venders to fill this space, the owners say the charter school is their top priority.

Robert Buchwitz is the governing board chairman for Georgia School for Innovation and the classics. He said, “We’ve talked about doing something with the james brown group, his daughter, on the artistic side. And music, film, sort of industry type of education.”

Buchwitz wants the new school in south Augusta to have the same impact as the school he works at now.

“You’ve got an area that’s not grown with the rest of richmond county when it should have, and I think it brings an opportuinity to see a game changer for all of richmond county,” he said.

Jackson said: “I just hope that they can get something done over there and get that mess straightened up.”

They plan on hopefully getting 250 to 300 students in desks by the 2024 to 25 school year. Adding a grade level each year to grow to a K through 12 system.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.