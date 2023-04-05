Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Retired firefighter pulls 2 children, puppy from explosive house fire

Fire officials say a Phoenix-area home suffered major damage in an explosive fire.
Fire officials say a Phoenix-area home suffered major damage in an explosive fire.(Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A retired firefighter is being called a hero after saving two children from an explosive house fire in the Phoenix area Wednesday morning.

KPHO reports that Dana Lambert spotted smoke in the area while he was driving home from the gym. He ended up finding the house where firefighters were working to rescue two girls and their puppy.

Fire crews said they were battling heavy smoke and flames coming from the patio and backyard areas of the home when they arrived.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the team learned that it was a gas-fed fire with accelerants making it more difficult to put out. A hazmat unit was also dispatched to secure the gas line.

Joe Huggins with Phoenix fire reported that several propane tanks stored in the backyard had also exploded.

Lambert said he heard the girls screaming and crying in their bedroom. He climbed through a window to help get them out along with their dog.

“You don’t think about it; you assume the risk, you go in and you pull the kids out,” Lambert said.

Officials said no injuries were reported in the house fire with the cause of the blaze remaining under investigation.

Witnesses said they believed the family worked in party rentals. The girls’ parents were not home at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
54-year-old bicyclist dies in crash on Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta
File image
1.62-magnitude earthquake reported in South Carolina
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County vehicle crash results in delayed death
View down the No. 10 hole as groundskeepers prepare the course ahead of practice round 2 at...
Masters players have their eyes on the weather forecast
Masters flag
Masters updates: April 4, 2023

Latest News

Families mourn outside a day care center in Brazil after a man killed four children inside.
Man kills 4 children, injures 5 at day care center in Brazil
Players' families serve as the caddies during the laid-back Par 3 Contest at Augusta National...
MASTERS LIVE BLOG: Updates from the course at Augusta National
‘Create jobs, grow local businesses’: SRNS creates opportunity
‘Create jobs, grow local businesses’: SRNS creates opportunity
As tax deadline approaches, IRS warns of companies offering to help settle debt
As tax deadline approaches, IRS warns of companies offering to help settle debt
Johanthan Fesperman
1 dead after alleged homicide at Augusta State Medical Prison