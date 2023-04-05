Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Qualification changes, Par 3 Contest and practice ahead of Round 1

By Daniel Booth
Updated: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
See the official Masters leaderboard
Full Masters coverage from News 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting next year, the winner of the NCAA men’s individual national championship will have the chance to play in the Masters.

In addition to that, the women’s individual national champion will play in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The other big story today is the Par 3 Contest.

As always, it was all about family, friends and fun.

“I mean, it was great. Just the environment and all the people. Just to go and have fun and enjoy and be relaxed, and to have her right next to me was really good,” said Mateo Fernández de Oliveira, who’s playing in his first Masters.

Looking ahead to the first round …

Defending champ Scottie Scheffler is starting his round at 1:36 alongside Max Homa and Sam Bennett.

Tiger’s teeing off at 10:18 a.m.

The five-time Masters champ did not hit the course today. He decided to give his body some rest ahead of round one.

Phil’s back after missing last year’s tournament, and he’s teeing off in the second afternoon group.

Rory’s quest to complete the career grand slam will begin at 1:48.

Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are together this year. Rahm is one of the favorites to put on the green jacket.

On the local front. ..

Aiken’s Kevin Kisner tees off at 8:48 a.m.

And Augusta native Larry Mize is in the next group teeing off of one at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Prescilla Johnson
Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5
Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant.
WATCH: Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Thief gets $500K from Evans man

Latest News

Masters champion Jon Rahm of Spain lifts the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket ceremony...
Now a part of history, it was a Masters Tournament like no other
Scottie Scheffler puts the green jacket on Jon Rahm, of Spain, after Rahm won the Masters golf...
Jon Rahm is a Masters champion everyone saw coming
Rahm
Watch 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm receive his green jacket
Masters flag
Masters Tournament day by day: Journey to the green jacket
WETTEST MASTERS
Here’s a look at the history of rain at the Masters Tournament