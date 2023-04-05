Qualification changes, Par 3 Contest and practice ahead of Round 1

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting next year, the winner of the NCAA men’s individual national championship will have the chance to play in the Masters.

In addition to that, the women’s individual national champion will play in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The other big story today is the Par 3 Contest.

As always, it was all about family, friends and fun.

“I mean, it was great. Just the environment and all the people. Just to go and have fun and enjoy and be relaxed, and to have her right next to me was really good,” said Mateo Fernández de Oliveira, who’s playing in his first Masters.

Looking ahead to the first round …

Defending champ Scottie Scheffler is starting his round at 1:36 alongside Max Homa and Sam Bennett.

Tiger’s teeing off at 10:18 a.m.

The five-time Masters champ did not hit the course today. He decided to give his body some rest ahead of round one.

Phil’s back after missing last year’s tournament, and he’s teeing off in the second afternoon group.

Rory’s quest to complete the career grand slam will begin at 1:48.

Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are together this year. Rahm is one of the favorites to put on the green jacket.

On the local front. ..

Aiken’s Kevin Kisner tees off at 8:48 a.m.

And Augusta native Larry Mize is in the next group teeing off of one at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.