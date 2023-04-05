Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Police need your help finding man missing in Orangeburg

Police searching for man missing in Orangeburg
Police searching for man missing in Orangeburg(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking the public for help in searching for a missing man.

57-year-old Larry Carl Jones was last seen at the Orangeburg Inn room 309 around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4. Jones weighs 140 pounds with hazel eyes, white hair, and a goatee. He also wears glasses according to police.

Jones was last seen wearing a gray University of South Carolina hat, denim jacket, dark-colored shirt, and jeans.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety through the Tips411 app or by calling 803-534-2812. You can also provide tips to Crimestoppoers of the Midlands at 888-274-6372.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
54-year-old bicyclist dies in crash on Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta
File image
1.62-magnitude earthquake reported in South Carolina
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County vehicle crash results in delayed death
View down the No. 10 hole as groundskeepers prepare the course ahead of practice round 2 at...
Masters players have their eyes on the weather forecast
Masters flag
Masters updates: April 4, 2023

Latest News

Johanthan Fesperman
1 dead after alleged homicide at Augusta State Medical Prison
Augusta National Golf Club
Masters updates: April 5, 2023
Learn more about Augusta National's plans for 'The Patch'
Generic ambulance photo
1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Wilkes County
Here's a look at what was happening on April 5, 2023, at Augusta National Golf Club.
There are some new ways for players to qualify for Masters