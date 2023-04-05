Submit Photos/Videos
ParTee on the Green returns to South Augusta

Organizers say they didn’t want families in South Augusta to have to travel to have some fun, so they brought it right to you.(WRDW)
By Hallie Turner and Taylor Martin
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Par-tee on the Green is back in South Augusta for the second year in a row.

It’s the perfect getaway if you’re not out at Augusta National, and entry is free.

Organizers say they didn’t want families in South Augusta to have to travel to have some fun, so they brought it right to you.

“South Augusta doesn’t have many events like this, so it’s just exciting to see people come out and have animals, food, different talent competitions with the stage set up, so it’s just an exciting event,” said Levonta Reddick, community member.

The goal is to take this parking lot which is usually pretty quiet and plant the seed of growth for what it could be. The fun will continue until 9 p.m.

