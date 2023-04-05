Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted in aggravated assault case

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in search for a man wanted in connection to an aggravated assault case.

Rodriegus Lay, 28, is wanted for aggravated assault after an incident Sunday afternoon, where he shot an innocent female bystander, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lay is known to frequent Wrens, Louisville, and Augusta.

Officials advise not to approach Lay, as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on Lay, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-625-4014.

