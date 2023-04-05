Submit Photos/Videos
Golf week brings parking changes to Augusta Regional Airport

Leaders say the changes also make it easier for the marshals directing traffic to keep things flowing.
Leaders say the changes also make it easier for the marshals directing traffic to keep things flowing.(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More people are flying into Augusta this week, which means leaders at Augusta Regional Airport are doing what they can to keep traffic flowing outside the terminals.

They converted their credit card lot to a lot for taxi services, shuttle services, and ride shares like Uber and Lyft. It’s to help with curb enforcement and keep congestion out of the short-term parking lot.

Leaders say the changes also make it easier for the marshals directing traffic to keep things flowing.

“We’re always trying to enforce that aspect of the curb, but during Masters week, it really has to do with safety first and foremost but just traffic control in general. It helps keep the flow operation intact,” said Lauren Smith, assistant director of marketing and public relations.

Smith says the best way for travelers to make sure things run smoothly, is to make sure there is a shuttle, ride share, taxi, or someone there to pick them up.

