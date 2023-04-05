Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly dry this evening into tonight with less than a 20% chance of a stray shower. Temperatures will stay warm again tonight and bottom out in the mid-60s. Patchy dense fog is possible again tonight into early Thursday.

Another cold front heads toward the region Thursday bringing the chance for isolated showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon into the evening. Thursday will be warm ahead of the rain with highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be a little breezier out of the south between 5-12 mph.

The front is likely to push south through the region during the day Friday making for a tricky temperature forecast and changing wind direction during the day. Early morning temperatures Friday will be in the 60s and most of the area should be able to warm into the 70s by lunchtime before a big drop in temperatures happens in the afternoon with the frontal passage. Temperatures will likely be in the 50s for most of the central and northern CSRA by 5-6 PM Friday. Winds will start out of the southeast early in the day and then switch out of the northeast behind the front and getting gustier throughout the day. Isolated to widely scattered showers are possible early Friday and then coverage should expand and get heavier later in the afternoon and especially Friday night.

We will notice much cooler temperatures Saturday with wind chills in the 40s and 50s all day long. Rain chances are high early Saturday and should stay elevated through most of the day. Sustained winds 10-15 mph and gusts over 20 mph look likely during the day Saturday.

Rain will linger across the region early Sunday, but we should dry out in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay below average Sunday and winds will be gusty. Highs will be in the low 60s and gusts up to 25 mph are possible. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday - higher rain chances expected Friday. (WRDW)

