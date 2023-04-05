Submit Photos/Videos
‘Create jobs, grow local businesses’: SRNS creates opportunity
By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Nuclear Solutions has committed nearly $1.3 billion to advance small, diverse businesses at the local, regional, and national levels over the past five years.

“Sixty cents of every dollar we spent last year went to a small business, a significant percentage of which are women- and minority-owned,” Lisa Tanner, SRNS Senior Manager Small Business Liaison Officer, says.

Since 2018, funding allocated by SRNS to small businesses to procure materials and services to operate the Savannah River Site led to the creation of 15,700 local jobs and 82,800 regional positions.

“We want to create jobs and grow our local businesses,” Tanner says.

“The current long-term expansion at SRNS is unprecedented, and the key to that expansion and economic growth has been our community and the foundation on which we have always built, which is a small business,” said Lance Waddell, SRNS Senior Vice President, Business Services.

Small businesses provide SRS support through services such as environmental consulting and engineering, information technology, maintenance, and human resources.

According to Tanner, SRNS support of small businesses includes helping the companies grow through the award-winning SRNS Mentor-Protégé Program.

“Our company not only recognizes a monetary responsibility to support local and regional companies and industry, but we also have a genuine concern for their maturing and well-being,” said Tanner. “And our mentor-protégé program accomplishes this goal.”

SRNS recognizes the integral role companies play in filling specialized job functions and finding cost efficiencies for the site.

