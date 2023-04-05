Community supports First Tee at 19th annual Rock Fore! Dough concert

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another favorite Masters week tradition is the Rock Fore! Dough concert, which seems to get bigger every year.

High-energy people are excited about the Masters and to be at this concert for a great cause. Lights, music, and plenty of fun.

“We’re super excited yeah. We’re on our spring break,” said Niki Mack.

A Masters week tradition, bringing people from the Augusta area and those from out of town together. All for the love of music and golf.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

“First Tee offers such great opportunities to young people getting involved in the great sport of golf we’ve been playing since we were kids. We played at a couple of the first Rock Fore! Dough concerts so it’s an honor to be back knowing the good work that they do,” said Ken Blocker, performer.

Sprinkled in the audience were big fans waiting to see Tuesday’s headliner.

Miss Rodeo Teen USA Kelly Tash said: “I love Riley Green’s music, so I’m a big fan of his.”

Jamie Alva said: “Riley Green is one of my favorites. It was my son’s favorite, so that’s another reason we came.”

Cody Webb, Voice of Herald, Sister Hazel, and of course Riley Green.

“I’ve played Georgia for years and years. I’ve always loved coming down this way around Augusta. And this is probably one of the bigger venues I’ve played down here. It’s been a while, so I’ve been down this way. So it was fun to get in front of country music fans,” said Green.

And there’s a purpose in all of the fun.

Mark Bryan with Hooty and the Blowfish says it’s the community and the cause that really matters the most.

“You hope they feel a sense of community for being involved with something like this. It feels nice when you live somewhere that there are events like this that are raising money for charity,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.