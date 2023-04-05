Check out who’s hiring in the CSRA this month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking to start or change your career, check out who is hiring in the CSRA.

There is a wide variety of employment opportunities, including positions with government departments, school districts, universities, medical centers, programs and more.

Augusta University Health

If you’re interested in a career with Augusta University Health, there are part-time and full-time positions available.

Current positions include: hospital service representative, licensed practice nurse, registered nurse, patient care technician, and bio-medical engineering techs.

For more information on positions available, go to the AU Health Careers website.

You can attend the Talent Search Tuesday hiring fairs.

April 11 - from 1 to 3 p.m. at Augusta University Medical Center, 1120 15th St., B Entrance and JagStop Lobby.

Richmond County School System

The Richmond County School System will host a series of job fairs to recruit employees for open positions. Recruiters and hiring managers will be on-site to conduct interviews and discuss open positions.

“We are looking for some talented and dedicated individuals to join our high-performing workforce to support the educational offerings and resources required to educate more than 30,000 students. Our employees are eligible for excellent benefits and we offer professional development and a collaborative work environment,” says Dr. Cecil Clark, Richmond County School System Chief Human Resources Officer.

The job fair will be held at 864 Broad St., from 9 a.m. to noon.

April 12 and 26

May 10 and 24

To view the complete list of openings, visit the school system website.

Aiken Regional Medical Center

Aiken Regional Medical Center is increasing opportunities to join the team by offering regularly scheduled job fairs throughout 2023.

Job fairs will focus on positions in nursing and support services. Full and part-time employees are eligible for benefits that include but not limited to health insurance, paid time off, 401k and tuition reimbursement.

Qualified nurses can receive a sign-on bonus of up to $25,000.

Here’s a schedule of 2023 job fairs at Aiken Regional:

Every second Tuesday- from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for environmental services positions.

April 18 and May 16 - from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for nursing positions.

Every Wednesday – from 10 a.m. to noon except for December, which will only be held the first two Wednesdays of the month.

Job fairs are held in the hospital’s main lobby unless otherwise noted. Pre-registration is not required. Interested candidates can apply online or walk-in and are highly encouraged to bring an updated resume for a possible offer on the spot. For additional job opening information, visit the center’s website.

SRNS

Many job openings within a wide range of occupations at SRNS exist; however, engineers and IT professionals of all types and disciplines are particularly in high need at the Department of Energy nuclear reservation at this time.

For those interested in job openings at SRNS, visit the website and click on careers.

Department of Juvenile Justice

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice hosted a career fair on March 23, at the Augusta Youth Development Campus to try to fill open job positions.

DJJ is looking to hire Juvenile Correctional Officers, Detention Counselors, Teachers, Mental Health Providers, Food Service Workers, Housekeepers, and General Support Staff.

The Juvenile Correctional Officer position now has a new salary of $41,503. In addition, there is an opportunity for an additional pay increase of up to 10 percent incentive based on the number of years served on active military duty. For more details on job openings, go to the department’s website.

Bridgestone Augusta, Aiken

Bridgestone is hiring automotive maintenance technicians, computer engineers, applications analyst, manager of vehicle services, associate process engineers and more.

For more information, go to Bridgestone’s website.

Augusta University

Available positions in: public safety, administrative, research, nursing, maintenance, dental assistants, environmental services, information technology and grounds keepers.

You can attend the fair or apply online for available job openings.

Augusta University is:

ranked #2 as the Top CSRA employers

recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best-in-State Employers list for three consecutive years

ranked $16 Most Diverse College in Georgia

Carnegie Institution for Doctoral & Professional Universities

Columbia County Board of Commissioners

Columbia County Board of Commissioners is hiring for a variety of skilled-trade and professional positions.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online where a complete list of job descriptions for Columbia County can be found.

Positions in Facility Maintenance, Fire Rescue, Fleet Services, Human Resources, Information Technology, Library Services, Parks Recreation and Events, Road and Bridges, Stormwater Compliance and Operations, Technology, Tax Assessor, Traffic Engineering, Utility Permitting, Water Utility, and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on site to provide interested candidates an overview of available positions and answer any questions the candidate might have.

Columbia county offers a new starting base pay of $15 an hour, 11 paid holidays, retirement plans, employee medical clinic, education tuition reimbursement, free life insurance, onsite training, wellness programs and an employee fitness center.

Work Source Georgia

Work Source Georgia is a non-profit that assists with job placement, funding for training, and education.

Job seekers should go to the open position website, and if you have any questions you can email Regina Carter-Gilliam at onestop@ecgwdc.org.

Open positions include, general laborer, forklift drivers, machine operators, welders, packers, housekeepers and banquet servers.

McDuffie County School System

The McDuffie County School System is hiring for teachers and paraprofessional candidates, but below is a list of specific teaching needs for the coming school year:

Thomson High School - Science and math

Thomson-McDuffie Middle School - Special Education

Maxwell Elementary School - Music

McDuffie Achievement Center - Science

Go the the school district website to learn more about available positions.

McCormick County School District

The McCormick County School District is hiring full and part-time certified employees.

Positions available in elementary, middle, and high is needed. Small class size, sign on bonus, and secure campus in each building. If you are looking for a position as a teacher or any other kind of school support, the school district has several openings.

Retired teachers can also return to the classroom full-time with no penalty. The school superintendent or a team member is available for live and recorded interviews.

Go to the school district website to learn more about available positions.

U.S. Army Cyber Intelligence and Security

The U.S. Army will be holding a virtual career fair to discuss open positions and a variety of opportunities within Army Cyber Intelligence.

Positions are available for offensive cyber capabilities developers, junior through senior developers, intelligence specialists, attorney advisors, computer scientists and more.

Go to the department’s website to learn more about available positions.

Georgia DOT HERO

Georgia Department of Transportation is hiring for HERO operator trainees. Applicants looking for a career in public service will select a specific 30 minute time slot upon registration.

Visit the HERO website and the employment page for more information on each position and the benefits of becoming a HERO operator.

Once hired, you attend the HERO Academy for an eight week program, then complete a four week complete field training program and graduate.

Fort Gordon

The Hiring Our Heroes Military Spouse Program is teaming up with Fort Gordon’s Army Community Service to hire heroes.

Hiring Our Heroes works with local programs to offer military spouses, community, service members and veterans, global networking opportunities and career development.

Go to the Hiring Our Heroes website to learn more and apply for open positions still available.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s in Martinez on Bobby Jones Expressway is hiring for part-time and full-time positions and can go to its website to learn more about available positions and apply.

Vance’s Bakery Bar

Vance’s Bakery Bar, located in downtown Augusta, is hiring for part-time servers for evenings and weekends. Send your resume to vbbonjbb@gmail.com.

Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism

The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department is now accepting applications for summer employment. Job openings include: Lifeguards, Water Safety Instructors, and Summer Day Camp Counselors. All positions are temporary and seasonal and may work up to 40 hours per week.

For more information, visit City of Aiken, South Carolina Job Explorer.

