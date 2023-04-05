Submit Photos/Videos
Chairman makes news with annual ‘State of the Masters’ talk

By Meredith Anderson
Updated: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley made a lot of news, especially for the locals, at his “State of the Masters” news conference Wednesday.

It started with a partnership with the municipal golf course, First Tee of Augusta and Augusta Tech.

The idea is to make golf accessible to everyone, and he’s not just talking about growing the game.

The partnership with Augusta Tech will grow the workforce.

Ridley also talked about lengthening the 13th hole to make it more challenging and restoring the “risk vs. Reward” dynamic. He also discussed changes to tournament invites, like now inviting the NCAA champ to compete as an amateur.

And then there’s the controversial LIV Tour.

There was concern with six former champions who left the PGA for the Saudi-backed group, that it would be an elephant in the room at last night’s Champions Dinner, but Ridley said he was happy to report that it wasn’t.

“The tone has been really good here this week. I’ve noticed the players are interacting. Last night at the Champions Dinner, I would not have known that anything was going on in the world of professional golf other than the norm. So I think, and I’m hopeful, that this week might get people thinking in a little bit different direction and things will change,” he said.

Ridley also spoke about changes to the Par 3 Course.

They’ve renovated the first five holes, added new merchandise for the patrons and concessions.

