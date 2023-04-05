Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Local partners help house pediatric patient families

Sanctuary Apartments’ Cymone Wright assists Trong Phan with leasing paperwork for the donated...
Sanctuary Apartments’ Cymone Wright assists Trong Phan with leasing paperwork for the donated apartment to help his family seek treatment for his 6-year-old son, Austin.(CSS)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cancer Support Services and local partners provide a home away from home for a 6-year-old, leukemia patient’s family, while he receives treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

With generous help from its partners, Cancer Support Services recently secured a furnished apartment so that Austin Phan’s family, who lives five hours away, could be mere minutes from the medical team who would treat him for the next several months.

MORE | Make-A-Wish surprises local 7-year-old girl fighting leukemia

CSS secured a donated unit from Sanctuary Apartments through the end of June.

The bare apartment wasn’t empty long. Just Beds donated two brand-new beds, frames, and sheets. Project Life donated household goods such as blankets, plates, silverware, towels, and more. And Augusta Urban Ministries selected, donated, and delivered a living room set, dinette set, and dresser.

The parents’ hearts were filled with hope now that Austin had a place to rest after long and painful days of treatment for Ph B-Cell ALL, a rare type of pediatric leukemia that is difficult to treat and has uncomfortable side effects.

MORE | Kisner Foundation continues community kindness through Putt with a Purpose

Just BedsProject Life, and Augusta Urban Ministries, along with the Cancer Support Services are all local businesses and nonprofits.

Cancer Support Services provides housing, transport, and financial assistance to children, women, and men going through cancer treatment.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
54-year-old bicyclist dies in crash on Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta
File image
1.62-magnitude earthquake reported in South Carolina
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County vehicle crash results in delayed death
View down the No. 10 hole as groundskeepers prepare the course ahead of practice round 2 at...
Masters players have their eyes on the weather forecast
Masters flag
Masters updates: April 4, 2023

Latest News

Here's a look at what was happening on April 5, 2023, at Augusta National Golf Club.
There are some new ways for players to qualify for Masters
Augusta State Medical Prison
1 dead after alleged homicide at Augusta State Medical Prison
Augusta National Golf Club
Masters updates: April 5, 2023
A general view of the Augusta Municipal Golf Course is seen in on March 31, 2023 in Augusta,...
Augusta National to help fix up ‘The Patch’ municipal golf course