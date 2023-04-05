Local partners help house pediatric patient families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cancer Support Services and local partners provide a home away from home for a 6-year-old, leukemia patient’s family, while he receives treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

With generous help from its partners, Cancer Support Services recently secured a furnished apartment so that Austin Phan’s family, who lives five hours away, could be mere minutes from the medical team who would treat him for the next several months.

CSS secured a donated unit from Sanctuary Apartments through the end of June.

The bare apartment wasn’t empty long. Just Beds donated two brand-new beds, frames, and sheets. Project Life donated household goods such as blankets, plates, silverware, towels, and more. And Augusta Urban Ministries selected, donated, and delivered a living room set, dinette set, and dresser.

The parents’ hearts were filled with hope now that Austin had a place to rest after long and painful days of treatment for Ph B-Cell ALL, a rare type of pediatric leukemia that is difficult to treat and has uncomfortable side effects.

Just Beds, Project Life, and Augusta Urban Ministries, along with the Cancer Support Services are all local businesses and nonprofits.

Cancer Support Services provides housing, transport, and financial assistance to children, women, and men going through cancer treatment.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.