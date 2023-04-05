Augusta National to help fix up ‘The Patch’ municipal golf course

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley announced an initiative to partner with Augusta Technical College, the city of Augusta and First Tee of Augusta to make improvements at the Augusta Municipal Golf Course, also known as “The Patch.”

He made the announcement Wednesday morning during his annual news conference ahead of the Masters Tournament.

Augusta Tech had previously announced a partnership with the city for the college to take over operation of The Patch and to relocate its golf course management program to the green .

Augusta National has joined that effort and First Tee of Augusta has been brought in, as well.

Augusta National said in a statement that it “will assist in the planning and execution of this vision to complement their efforts, identify efficiencies and support the partnership’s success.”

Augusta Tech’s education programs will help train golf’s next workforce, Ridley said.

And the effort at The Patch will create an affordable and welcoming pathway for anyone who wants to play the game, Ridley said.

The announcement is the latest among some monumental community-boosting efforts by Augusta National in recent years, including the launch of the Hub for Community Innovation to house nonprofits and help revitalize some inner-city neighborhoods .

Official statement

Here’s the statement issued by the Augusta National Golf Club:

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, today announced Augusta National’s intention to support a multiphase partnership with Augusta Municipal Golf Course, also known as “The Patch,” Augusta Technical College and The First Tee of Augusta to strengthen public golf in the community and foster even greater opportunities to play the game and work in the sport.

The initiative will link Augusta Tech’s golf course management and workforce programs at The Patch with The First Tee’s mission to teach the game and its values to juniors and community members of all backgrounds. Their alignment will create the first partnership between these neighboring facilities, expand available pathways to welcome those interested in the sport and provide a best-in-class, affordable public golf experience for the Augusta community. Augusta National will assist in the planning and execution of this vision to complement their efforts, identify efficiencies and support the partnership’s success.

“This initiative offers a unique opportunity to contribute to two areas of utmost importance to Augusta National’s mission, our community and golf development,” said Ridley. “While in its early stages, this partnership can help produce the next generation of golf’s workforce and make the game more accessible and inviting to youth and residents throughout the community. I commend Augusta Technical College, The Patch, The First Tee of Augusta and all leaders involved in this project, and we look forward to supporting their partnership and this exciting new chapter for public golf here in our city.”

The partnership builds on Augusta Tech’s current efforts with the City of Augusta to assume operation of The Patch by 2025. With this transition, Augusta Tech will relocate its golf course management program to The Patch, instilling formal educational programs in a living classroom environment and providing a sustainable public golf facility for the enjoyment of the community. Its partnership with The First Tee will enhance these educational resources and increase access to meaningful programs for students and anyone who wants to learn or work in the game.

The announcement was made during Chairman Ridley’s annual press conference at the 2023 Masters Tournament, where representatives of The Patch, Augusta Tech, The First Tee, the City of Augusta and the State of Georgia were in attendance to mark the announcement. Future updates on the partnership and Augusta National’s support will be shared as more information is available.

