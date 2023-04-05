Accident causes traffic delays on Washington Road
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident has caused traffic delays on Washington Road near Alexander Drive on Wednesday morning.
News 12 learned about the accident just after 6:15 a.m.
According to dispatch, there are no reports of injuries at this time.
Motorist are advised to drive with caution or seek an alternate route.
As of 7 a.m., traffic is still backed up.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.