1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Wilkes County
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Wilkes County Emergency Services confirms one hospitalized after a drive-by shooting incident on Wednesday morning.
According to authorities, a 911 call was received for a possible drive-by shooting in the area of Ashley Avenue.
Upon arrival, deputies located a victim who had been shot in his lower leg and ankle area, the victim was stabilized and taken to a Level 2 Trauma Center.
