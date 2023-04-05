1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Wilkes County

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Wilkes County Emergency Services confirms one hospitalized after a drive-by shooting incident on Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, a 911 call was received for a possible drive-by shooting in the area of Ashley Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies located a victim who had been shot in his lower leg and ankle area, the victim was stabilized and taken to a Level 2 Trauma Center.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.