1 dead after alleged homicide at Augusta State Medical Prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating an apparent homicide that took place at Augusta State Medical Prison on Gordon Highway last week.

According to officials, Amos Huff, 60, was pronounced dead on March 30, at 11:10 p.m. at the prison.

An autopsy has been done, but results are not available at this time, officials say.

