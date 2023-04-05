Submit Photos/Videos
1 dead after alleged homicide at Augusta State Medical Prison

Augusta State Medical Prison
Augusta State Medical Prison(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating an apparent homicide that took place at Augusta State Medical Prison on Gordon Highway last week.

According to officials, Amos Huff, 60, was pronounced dead on March 30, at 11:10 p.m. at the prison.

An autopsy has been done, but results are not available at this time, officials say.

