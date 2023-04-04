Submit Photos/Videos
‘You create your own luck,’ Rahm says ahead of Masters

Jon Rahm speaks at a pre-Masters news conference on April 4, 2023.
Jon Rahm speaks at a pre-Masters news conference on April 4, 2023.
By Steve Byerly
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Jon Rahm has played in six Masters and four Top 10 finishes. And he’s one of the favorites to win this year, along with Rory McIlroy and last year’s champion, Scottie Scheffler.

He was asked Tuesday ahead of this year’s Masters whether there’s anything he’s learned from his past appearances at Augusta National.

“You know, a little bit of learning and things like that, but at the end of the day, it’s a golf course where you have to come out here and play good golf, right? It’s plain and simple. There’s no trick to it,” he said. “The best player wins, and that’s what you’ve got to do.”

With him, McIlroy and Scheffler so far ahead of the field, they seem to know something the others don’t.

“You create your own luck, I guess,” he said. “Playing in good form and feeding off each other, and obviously since, well, Scottie starting it last year and myself later in the fall, we’ve been able to rack up more wins than anybody else. Just being able to get it done.”

He agreed with the idea that the three motivate and push each other and inspire each other to be better.

He addressed the PGA’s rivalry with LIV Golf and the potential tension with 18 LIV players at the Masters.

“Nothing changes, really. I don’t think they feel any different. I don’t feel any differently with having them,” he said.

“To be honest, I saw Dustin first yesterday and Sergio, I kind of forgot, honestly. It didn’t even dawn on me until I looked out and I saw Dustin wearing FootJoys, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, things are different.’ I kind of forgot, right.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

